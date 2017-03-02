Can you help ID young murder victim?
Police are trying to identify a young woman allegedly murdered by MS-13 gang members who killed her as part of a satanic ritual.The body of the victim, believed to be 15 to 25, was found on Sharpcrest near Corporate on the morning of February 16.
KHOU 6:19 PM. CST March 02, 2017
