Can you help ID victim of satanic gang murder?

HOUSTON - Police are trying to identify a young woman allegedly murdered by MS-13 gang members who killed her as part of a satanic ritual.

The body of the victim, believed to be 15 to 25, was found on Sharpcrest near Corporate on the morning of February 16.

Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores, 22, were arrested Wednesday and charged with killing her.





The victim was wearing these three silver rings. (NCMEC)

A 14-year-old girl told police the same suspects kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her repeatedly in early February. She said they were also holding the dead woman against her will and they killed her because she bashed the gang's shrine to a satanic saint. The gang leader decided she needed to die as a sacrifice to the saint.

The Hispanic woman is 5 feet tall and weighs 108 pounds. She has long dark, wavy hair and pierced ears. She was wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt with a pink "Slope Bunny" embroidered emblem on the left chest, "Old Navy" brand jeans (size 0 Regular), purple ankle socks and white high top "Converse" brand athletic shoes with red trim (size 6). She was also wearing three silver rings, including one with elephants.

Forensic experts with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children used her morgue photo to create an image in hopes of identifying her.

If you have any information about the case or the victim, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE LOST.

