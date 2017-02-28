BREAKING: Two HPD officers injured in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Two Houston police officers have been injured after responding to the a crime scene in southwest Houston Houston.

HPD tweeted that it was an officer-involved shooting but it's not clear if the officers were shot or injured some other way.

Two ambulances, escorted by several HPD units, rushed the injured officers to the Texas Medical Center. One is at Ben Taub, the other at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Several other HPD units are on the scene of a residential neighborhood in the 8700 block of Sterlingame.

