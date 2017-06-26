Border Patrol agents seize $2.1 million in cocaine hidden inside truck

(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

FALFURRIAS, Texas - Border Patrol agents seized cocaine worth $2.1 million that was hidden inside a gray pickup truck Sunday afternoon.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias checkpoint checked out the vehicle but after a K9 alerted officers, they conducted a second search.

During the search, they found over 65 lbs. of cocaine hidden inside the truck's quarter panels.

The driver, an adult male, was arrested.

No other details were provided.





