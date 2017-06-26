KHOU
Border Patrol agents seize $2.1 million in cocaine hidden inside truck

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:13 PM. CDT June 26, 2017

FALFURRIAS, Texas - Border Patrol agents seized cocaine worth $2.1 million that was hidden inside a gray pickup truck Sunday afternoon.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias checkpoint checked out the vehicle but after a K9 alerted officers, they conducted a second search. 

During the search, they found over 65 lbs. of cocaine hidden inside the truck's quarter panels. 

The driver, an adult male, was arrested.

No other details were provided.


