Border Patrol agents seize $2.1 million in cocaine hidden inside truck

FALFURRIAS, Texas - Border Patrol agents seized cocaine worth $2.1 million that was hidden inside a gray pickup truck Sunday afternoon.
Agents assigned to the Falfurrias checkpoint checked out the vehicle but after a K9 alerted officers, they conducted a second search.
During the search, they found over 65 lbs. of cocaine hidden inside the truck's quarter panels.
The driver, an adult male, was arrested.
No other details were provided.
