Bond set for man found with guns in downtown hotel room

Russell Ziemba in court.

HOUSTON - Bond was set for the man found with several guns and ammunition in his room at the Hyatt Regency Downtown on Sunday.

Russell Ziemba, 49, is charged with assault on a public servant causing bodily injury and criminal trespassing. Bond for both charges is $105,000.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, employees at the Hyatt Regency downtown alerted an off-duty Houston police officer working security at the hotel to a man they described as "belligerent." Employees said he was harassing other guests in the lobby.

Management and the officer asked Ziemba to return to his room on the 28th floor. Officials say Ziemba returned to his room but headed to the lobby again and continued harassing guests. Hotel management asked the man to leave the hotel.

Authorities say Ziemba refused to leave but was gathering his belongings. That's when the officer noticed ammunition and several weapons. It's unclear at this time if the weapons were discovered while Ziemba was packing or if they were in plain sight.

Prosecutors write in court documents that "local and federal investigators are working to determine if ammo and firearms possessed by Russell Ziemba in a hotel room with high vantage point were there for the purpose of inflicting casualties."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told media Sunday HPD's investigation determined Ziemba had no intent to use the guns to hurt people at the New Year's Eve party. Police say he stored the guns in his hotel room on the 28th floor to prevent them from being stolen. KHOU reached out to FBI for comment, but they referred us to HPD.

