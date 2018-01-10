KHOU
Bond set at $120K for suspect in Snapchat shooting video

Authorities have captured a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery who deputies say was identified from a video allegedly showing him shooting a handgun from a moving car.

HOUSTON -- The man accused in two aggravated robberies and was identified from a video posted to Snapchat is in custody on $120,000 bond.

Mason Kirby Gray, 20, appeared in probable cause court early Wednesday on two aggravated robbery charges out of west Harris County.

Investigators say they received information from a video posted to their YouTube page that helped them identify Gray, leading to his arrest Tuesday night.

Deputies believe Gray robbed two Valero gas stations. 

Deputies believe he made off with $225 total in both robberies.

The video on the HCSO YouTube page shows a recording of a SnapChat video, allegedly of Gray shooting a handgun from a car.

