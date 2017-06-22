KHOU
Bond denied for man accused of shooting, killing 10-month-old

Bond has been denied for Jared Balogun, the 24 year old man accused of shooting and killing a 10 month old baby in southwest Houston.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 6:13 PM. CDT June 22, 2017

HOUSTON - Bond has been denied for a man accused of fatally shooting a 10-month-old baby in southwest Houston one week ago.

Jared Alexander Balogun, 24, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Messiah Marshall, a 10-month-old boy who was shot and killed outside the Nob Hill apartment complex on North Braeswood.

Detectives said the shooting may have been retaliation against the child's father.

