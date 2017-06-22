Bond denied for man accused of shooting, killing 10-month-old

HOUSTON - Bond has been denied for a man accused of fatally shooting a 10-month-old baby in southwest Houston one week ago.
Jared Alexander Balogun, 24, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Messiah Marshall, a 10-month-old boy who was shot and killed outside the Nob Hill apartment complex on North Braeswood.
Detectives said the shooting may have been retaliation against the child's father.
RELATED:
Vigil held for 10-month-old baby killed in father's arms
Houston Police Chief on recent shootings of infants: 'Enough is enough'
Police seek suspects in death of 10-month-old boy
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs