Body of 89-year-old man found by dock in Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY, Texas- Authorities are investigating the death of an 89-year-old man whose body was found floating in Lake Conroe on Saturday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct One Constable's office, they received a call around 9 a.m. about a man's body being found in the water behind his residence located in the Bay Pointe Landing community on Old Aqua Landing East.

Upon arrival, authorities found the man's body floating by his dock.

Investigators said it appears he had been dead for three to four days, and there is no foul play at this time. They also said the man may have been working near the dock and fell in, because tools were found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

