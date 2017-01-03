'Bicycle bank bandit' wanted after NYE robberry

Surveillance photos of the 'bicycle bank bandit' released by the FBI.

HOUSTON - The FBI has released photos of a wanted 'bicycle bank bandit' following a robbery at a Houston-area bank on New Year's Eve.

According to the FBI, the robbery happened at the Chase bank located at 1102 Silber around 9:45 a.m. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded $50,000 while displaying a gun.

Authorities say that tellers gave the suspect a lesser, undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then left the bank on a bicycle.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.