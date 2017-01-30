Baytown police looking for suspect using credit card skimmer at ATMs

The suspect can be seen here on surveillance footage. (Photo: Baytown Police)

BAYTOWN, Texas - Police are looking for a man who allegedly used a "skimmer" at a bank in Baytown.

Around 10:30 a.m. on January 21, 2017, officers were called to investigate suspicious activity at the Texas Citizens Bank at 507 W Baker Road.

When officers arrived at the bank, they discovered a credit card skimmer had been placed on the ATM machine in the drive through window of the bank.

Police said a "skimmer" is a device designed to steal credit card information from an ATM.

On surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen installing the skimmer four hours earlier, around 6:30 a.m. the same day.

Officers are currently looking for the suspect, a young Hispanic or black man who was driving a white minivan at the time. A second male suspect could be seen in the surveillance video in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Officers described the vehicle as what appeared to be a white 1998-1999 Chrysler Town and Country van that was missing the front left hub cap.

The suspect was wearing a New Era Space Jam Bugs Bunny hat at the time, officers said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477.

The suspects' vehicle can be seen in surveillance footage. Officers said it appears to be a 1998 or 1999 white Chrysler Town and Country minivan. (Photo: Baytown Police)

