Baytown PD officer indicted on bribery charge

Michael Coppock

BAYTOWN, Texas -- A Baytown police officer has been indicted after he allegedly offered to dismiss tickets in exchange for nude photos.

Police in a press conference Thursday said a grand jury decided to indict Officer Michael Coppock on a bribery charge.

According to affidavits filed in the case, Coppock told an 18-year-old driver that he would change two traffic tickets to warnings if the teen would send him naked pictures of herself. Investigators say Coppock ticketed the driver for speeding and having an expired registration.

Police said Coppock then contacted the teen through social media and text messages. The teen told KHOU 11 Investigates the officer contacted her on social media just an hour after he pulled her over.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this story as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV