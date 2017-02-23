Baytown PD: Man on the run after stabbing ex-girlfriend, another man

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

BAYTOWN, Texas – Two people were stabbed at a home on Cobblestone Lane in Baytown early Thursday morning.

Police say a man went to his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend's home and stabbed her and a 50-year-old man.

Both victims were stabilized and airlifted to the hospital, but they are expected to survive.

The suspect in the case is still on the run. More information is expected to be released later in the morning.

