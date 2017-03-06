Baytown PD: Help needed in identifying suspects in baby formula thefts

Photos: Baytown Police Department

BAYTOWN, Texas- The police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects for a series a baby formula thefts at a Walmart in Baytown.

According to the Baytown Police Department, the thefts have occurred over the past several months at the Walmart located in the 4900 block of Garth Road.

Police said all the suspects worked together with the men serving as lookouts as the women entered the store.

The women were seen entering the store with a baby stroller or baby carrier and diaper bags. They would then load the diaper bags with baby formula and leave the store without paying.

Police said the Walmart had been targeted at least five times since January, stealing more than $2600 in baby formula.

They were captured on video surveillance leaving the store in a white, Ford F-150 Super crew four-door pickup truck with black rims.

Police believe the suspects are selling the formula on the black market. They also discourage the public from feeding any product to their child that is purchased from an unauthorized vendor or third party because "it is impossible to ensure the integrity of the product."

If you know any information about the suspects, please call the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371.

Crime Stopper is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. You can contact them at (281) 427- 8477.

