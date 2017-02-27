Baytown man charged in murder of pregnant woman

David Galindo

BAYTOWN, Texas - A man has been charged in the murder of a woman who was approximately eight months pregnant.

David Galindo, 20, has been charged with murder and is being held in the Harris County Jail.

According to Baytown police, the body of 21-year-old Rose Maria Hunt was found Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of Tri City Beach Road. Police say that the victim was shot once in the head and was found covered in a blanket on the side of the road.

Galindo's car was seen near the body by a witness who reported the tip to police. Detectives say that while interviewing Galindo, they learned that he was allegedly present at the time of the murder.

Baytown Police say that at this time, they do not believe that Galindo was the father of the unborn child. They are still investigating a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

