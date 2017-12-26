Bay City ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with student

Rachel Gonzalez (Photo: Bay City Police Department, Custom)

BAY CITY, Texas - A Bay City ISD teacher has been arrested and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Police say the father of the 13-year-old victim caught the child and teacher Rachel Gonzalez, 44, in the backseat of a car in the 5200 block of Oak Manor Boulevard. Through their investigation, detectives say they found evidence on the victim’s phone that revealed an improper relationship between Gonzalez and the student.

Gonzalez was arrested Friday and charged with online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student.

