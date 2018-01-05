Bay City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

(Photo: KHOU)

BAY CITY, TEXAS - A Bay City couple was found dead in their home Friday morning after friends called police.

The friends told detectives they went to the home on Lazy Lane and knocked several times but no one answered.

They eventually made contact with the couple’s teenage son who told them he had found his parents dead inside the home.

Police identified the couple as Bryan Hogg, 44, and Sandra Hogg, 42. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Officials say Sandra Hogg was a school counselor in Bay City ISD for 12 years. Bay City ISD released the following statement:

"Bay City ISD learned this morning around 10 a.m. of the death of one of our staff members of 12 years, Sandra Hogg. She worked in the district in past years as a counselor at several campuses, and most currently served as an LSSP (Licensed Specialist in School Psychologist) with MCES (Matagorda County Educational Services) - the county-wide special education co-op housed within BCISD.

"Sandra's only son is a freshman at Bay City High School.

"A crisis team was dispatched this morning to MCES to help staff there hearing the heartbreaking news.

"BCISD is grieving at this tremendous loss, and our thoughts are with the family as they deal with this tragedy."

Police say the incident appears to be a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

