Barber accused of indecent exposure while cutting children's hair

Jeremiah Siqueido.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man working at a local barber shop has been accused of indecent exposure while cutting children's hair.

According to the Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, a mother of three young children called deputies to a barber shop in the 23300 block of Aldine Westfield Dr. on Wednesday.

She told deputies that the barber was taking numerous breaks while cutting her children's hair and would walk into a back room. The woman told deputies at one point she followed him and observed him masturbating while looking in the direction of her and her children.

Jeremiah Siqueido, 32, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. His bond was set at $5,000.

