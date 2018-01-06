Bank robbery suspect arrested after police open fire in Baytown

File photo

BAYTOWN, Texas- A man accused of robbing two banks in Baytown was arrested Saturday.

According to the Baytown Police Department, police responded to a robbery at an Amegy Bank located in the 1300 block of Rollingbrook Street around 10:40 a.m. Shortly after, they responded to another bank robbery at TDECU located in the 6000 block of Garth Rd.

As they approached the second bank, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used by the suspect in the earlier robbery.

Police say the suspect came out the front door with a gun in his hand, and they fired multiple shots at him. He was not believed to have been hit.

The suspect attempted to flee, but they apprehended him nearby at the intersection of Garth Rd. and I-10.

Police say he was taken into custody and will be charged in both robberies.





