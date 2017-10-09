Band director charged for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

(Photo:Courtesy of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD)

HOUSTON - A Cypress Creek High School band director has been charged for allegedly having sex with a female student at the school.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Brian Drake admitted to having a relationship with the student after she graduated, but texts and voicemails were found on the victim's phone dating back to 2015.

Court documents state he would threaten the student about killing himself if his wife or anyone found out their relationship.

Drake was arrested on a felony charge of "Improper Relationship with a Student." He has since been released from jail on bond.

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District says Drake was immediately removed from campus and released the following statement:

"We were deeply concerned to learn about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a former student at Cypress Creek High School. Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from the campus. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspect. We fully support the swift prosecution of anyone caught violating student safety."

