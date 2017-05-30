Bail increased for man accused of murdering neighbor in Spring

Hector Campos

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The bail for a man accused of murdering his neighbor in Spring was more than tripled Tuesday.

Hector Campos was charged with murdering his neighbor, Ana Weed, in January. Campos' bail was increased from $50,000 to $175,000 after a hearing Tuesday morning, during which Campos and several witnesses testified.

Following the judge's ruling, Campos was immediately taken away by bailiffs.

Fatal shooting was over barking dogs, witnesses say According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, testimony during the hearing revealed new information about Campos' alleged animosity towards his neighbors because of their unwillingness to tell him where his wife and child were.

The Harris County DA's Office says that Campos took the stand and told the prosecutor that he shot Weed because she refused to reveal the whereabouts of his wife. Campos testified that he felt all of his actions were justified. He said he could not understand why surviving family members and neighbors of the deceased might be scared of him.





Ana Weed was shot and killed Tuesday in Spring in what neighbors say was an ongoing feud over barking dogs.

“We have a duty to keep the public safe and respect for the rights of the accused,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “This defendant’s own testimony confirmed the justifiable fears of the victims and neighbors that he was an unstable and imminent danger under the bail conditions for which he had first been released.”

Neighbor claims self-defense in fatal shooting over barking dogs

In January, detectives said Campos and the victim had a history of problems. His wife left him last year, and he blamed the victim, according to authorities.

Witnesses said Weed's small dog ran into the shooter's yard in January. He kicked it, they said. She told him to stop and then shots rang out.

Moments later, Weed's husband came out with his gun but simply kneeled and comforted his dying wife while another neighbor held the shooter at gun point.

© 2017 KHOU-TV