Autopsy: Woman found in Houston cemetery was beaten to death

HOUSTON - The woman found in a Houston cemetery Friday morning had been beaten to death, according to an autopsy.

Her death was caused by "blunt force trauma to the head and torso."

A Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery employee found her body lying between tombstones in the 6900 block of Lawndale around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim is believed to be a white woman between 30 and 40 years old. She was found partially disrobed.

She has not been identified.

