Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Ellis County

Photo: Ellis County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are looking for an inmate who has escaped from an Ellis County facility Monday.

67-year-old David Weldon Rowe was on a work detail under supervision near Lone Elm Road and Meadow Court Monday morning when he disappeared.

Rowe was being held as an inmate for non-violent driving while intoxicated.

He was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Authorities and canine units have been searching for Rowe throughout the afternoon and are asking residents of the area to report if they see him and to stay inside with their doors locked.

Avoid Fm 1446 near Hoyt Rd. Sheriff's office is searching for an escaped trustee. — Ellis County Citizen (@EllisCitizen) June 12, 2017

Stay with WFAA for details on this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV