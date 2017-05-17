Authorities investigate drug lab in Fort Bend Co. home

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a drug lab inside a house in Fort Bend County. (Photo: KHOU)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a drug lab inside a house in Fort Bend County.

The home is in the 5800 block of Carta Valley Lane in the Canyon Gate at the Brazos subdivision.

Officials have secured the immediate area around the home and say there is no threat to the community.

It is unknown what kind of drugs are in the home, and it is unclear if any arrests have been made.

© 2017 KHOU-TV