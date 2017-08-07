AT&T employees detain teen suspect during robbery in Friendswood

File photo

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas- Employees helped detain a teen suspect during a robbery at an AT&T store in Friendswood.

According to the Friendswood Police Department, an attempted robbery took place around 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the store located in the 100 block of W. Parkwood Avenue.

Witnesses say three males entered to store and tried to steal display merchandise. As they tried to get away, witnesses say they collided and dropped the merchandise.

An employee was able to detain a 15-year-old who is accused of biting the employee. The two other suspects left the store in an SUV that was later recovered.

The teen has been charged with robbery. He was already on probation for theft and vehicle theft in Harris County.

