ATM smash-and-grab leads to chase into Montrose

HOUSTON – Police say an investigation led to the discovery of a smash-and-grab in progress in southwest Houston early Wednesday.

Police arrived at a gas station along the Southwest Freeway and Gessner where they saw a pickup truck with five suspects inside backing into the business. The suspects jumped out and loaded the ATM, but they managed to speed away before police could contain the scene.

Officers chased the suspects northbound into the Montrose area where they bailed out of the truck, leaving the ATM behind. All five were arrested, however.

Police also detained two other people stopped in two other vehicles believed to be tied to the smash-and-grab.

Police would not say how investigators were first tipped off to the smash-and-grab.

