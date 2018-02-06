Associate principal at George Ranch HS accused of DWI with kids inside vehicle

(Photo: Fulshear Police Deparmtent)

HOUSTON - RICHMOND, Texas- An associate principal at George Ranch High School has been arrested and charged for allegedly driving drunk with his kids in tow.

According to the Fulshear Police Department, Gregory Tielke was turning from Fry Road onto FM 1463 when he flipped into a ditch and couldn't get out. The incident happened on Feb. 3 around 10 p.m.

Police say his wife and two children were in the car with him.

Officers suspected Tielke to be intoxicated. He was charged with 'driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years old.'

Tielke is an associate principal at George Ranch High School. Lamar Consolidated Independent School District released the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident and the employee is currently on administrative leave—pending our review of the matter."

