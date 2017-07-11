Arrest made in murder of 79-year-old woman

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas - An arrest has been made in the murder of a 79-year-old woman who was found dead in her Hedwig Village home on July 2.
According to the Hedwig Village Police Department, a maid found Janeil Hooton Bernard dead around 1 p.m. July 2 in the home located on Capri Street near I-10 and Voss.
Investigators are not saying how she died, only that her house was ransacked. Her wallet and car were stolen, but there were no signs of forced entry.
A news conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday where officials are expected to release more details. It will be streamed live on KHOU.com.
