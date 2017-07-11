Arrest made in murder of 79-year-old woman

The search for a killer is on after a woman's brutal murder in Hedwig Village. Friends say Janeil Bernard, 79, who wad found murdered in her home Monday, was an accomplished ballroom dancer. (Photo: Courtesy of friend)

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas - An arrest has been made in the murder of a 79-year-old woman who was found dead in her Hedwig Village home on July 2.

According to the Hedwig Village Police Department, a maid found Janeil Hooton Bernard dead around 1 p.m. July 2 in the home located on Capri Street near I-10 and Voss.

Related: 79-year-old woman murdered; stolen Cadillac found

Investigators are not saying how she died, only that her house was ransacked. Her wallet and car were stolen, but there were no signs of forced entry.

A news conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday where officials are expected to release more details. It will be streamed live on KHOU.com.

Photos: Remembering Janeil Bernard

© 2017 KHOU-TV