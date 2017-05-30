Arrest made in death of Dallas teen who had just graduated

Jeremiah Robinson

IRVING -- Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a popular Dallas teen who had just graduated from high school.

Jeremiah Robinson, 17, is now in custody and charged with murdering Ledajrick “LD” Cox, 18, in Irving after two groups of teens got into an argument.

Cox tried stopping the fight when it broke out at a gas station, according to his family, and he and his friends drove off. The suspects followed Cox and his friends, firing several rounds into the car.

Three people were injured and Cox died at a nearby hospital.

His family says he had just graduated hours earlier from Carter High School in Dallas, where he was a standout in track and field.

A celebration of life will be held for Cox at Friendship-West Baptist Church on Saturday, June 3 at 12 p.m.

