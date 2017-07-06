Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed dad in New Caney

Raul Najera

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An arrest has been made in connection with the hit-and-run death of a man in New Caney.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Raul Najera, 25, is in custody. He is being held on a $500,000.

MCSO said they responded to a disturbance call at a birthday party in the 18200 block of Emerald Court Way around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said 80 to 100 people were at the party and popping fireworks when several uninvited men started a disturbance which got physical. Authorities said there "was a lot of alcohol involved" at the party.

Roy Jasso. (Photo: Courtesy of family)

Witnesses said Ray Jasso and his two young kids were popping fireworks in the street, and when the fight broke out, Jasso put his kids in the bed of a truck for protection. He was then struck and killed.

MCSO says they received a tip from a party goer that video existed of the vehicle responsible for the crime. Detectives found registration information for the vehicle, which led them to Najera.

Deputies located the Chevrolet Suburban at a property in north Houston. Investigators wrapped the SUV in plastic in an effort to preserve evidence like fingerprints and DNA.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5871 or the Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP.

