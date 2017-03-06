Armed driver wrestles with HPD officer after crash

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say a man who crashed an SUV into a tree managed to get away after wrestling with an officer late Monday.

It happened in the Acres Homes community on W. Little York at Phillips.

Around 10:30 p.m. police were called to the scene of a crash where an SUV ran into a tree. The driver quickly took off running, but the officer caught him and a struggle ensued.

The suspect dropped a pistol and ran away. After a lengthy search the man was never located.

The police officer was not hurt.

