Another fatal hit-and-run on 249 for the second day in a row

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person was killed by a hit-and-run driver for the second day in a row along a stretch of Highway 249, investigators in northwest Harris County say.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday a man was hit by a silver vehicle traveling northbound near Bammel N. Houston. The man was trying to cross the street at the time.

The pedestrian died at the scene as the suspect fled.

The night before, a woman was struck by several drivers who also did not stop. She died from her injuries as well.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about either case.

