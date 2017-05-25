'Angel of Death,' convicted former nurse faces new murder charge

Genene Jones (Photo: Provided)

A former Texas nurse, many have called the "Angel of Death" will face a new murder charge on Friday.

Genene Jones is suspected of killing as many as 40 infants at hospitals where she worked in Kerrville and San Antonio in the 1980s.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted her in the death of an 11-month-old. The child, Joshua Sawyer, died in 1981 after being injected with a toxic level of an anti-epilepsy drug.

Jones is already serving a 99-year sentence for the deaths of two other children.

However, because of the laws in place at the time of her conviction, she was due to be released from prison next year.

MORE: Serial baby killer set to go free from Texas prison

© 2017 KHOU-TV