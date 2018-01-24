Amber Alert issued for Washington boy in Mexico

James Martin Camacho

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Washington state boy who has disappeared in Mexico, in one of the world's most dangerous cities.

James Martin Camacho, 7, went missing on Sunday in Juarez, Mexico, just over the border from El Paso, Texas. The boy's mother, 38-year-old Teirasa Mower, is homeless in Marysville and says her son moved down there last week to be with his father and two older siblings.

James, who has autism, got out of his grandmother's home, according to media reports. Officers found a pair of his tennis shoes near the Rio Grande the next day and issued an Amber Alert.

While authorities in the U.S. typically reserve Amber Alerts for a child believed to be in imminent danger of serious injury or death, it's unclear if Mexican authorities use the same standard.

Juarez city is considered to be one of the most dangerous in the world because of its high murder rate and organized crime.

"I didn't want to let him go," said Mower, when asked about allowing her kids to move to Mexico with her husband, who is a Mexican national.

Mower explained she's been homeless, living a tent on a vacant property in Marysville.

"I don't have any place for them," Mower said in tears. "Because I know I'm homeless, staying in a tent, and it's not a good place for them. And [their father] kept a roof over their heads, made sure they had food and clothing and I can't do that for them now. I had a lot go on over the last year, and it has not been easy. It was easy for me to let him take care of them and I didn't have to worry about them."

Mower is now trying to get to El Paso and she hopes, after that, to get over the border to help find James.



