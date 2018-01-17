AMBER Alert issued for 17-year-old girl from Missouri City

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for7-year-old Jazmine Johnson.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 17-year-old girl from Missouri City on Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri City Police Department, Jazmine Samantha Johnson was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Police say she was taken from her home by an unknown suspect.

Authorities have described her as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has black hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater with gold letters and black leggings.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.

© 2018 KHOU-TV