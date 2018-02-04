Alvin PD: Man found dead in restaurant

ALVIN, Texas- A man was found dead after an altercation in an Alvin restaurant early Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Alvin Police Department, the police responded around 7 a.m. to a restaurant located in the 2300 block of W. State Highway 6.

The victim's son told police his father and another man had been at the location for about two hours. When the son returned, he says he found his father dead and the man kicking holes in the walls.

The man allegedly fled the scene, but he was later found hiding in a backyard and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KHOU-TV