Alleged drunk driver plows into 2 HPD units on SW Freeway

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - An alleged drunk drive hit two Houston police units early Sunday morning, authorities say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened on the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft around 4:50 a.m. when a driver in a white pickup truck hit the HPD vehicles.

The units were directing traffic from an earlier scene involving an accident with a trailer full of miniature horses.

Police say an officer was transported to the Memorial Hermann with minor injuries and has since been released. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

