Alleged drunk driver fatally hits man in front of his family on Katy Fwy

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - An alleged drunk driver fatally hit a man who ran out of gas on the Katy Freeway late Friday night, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress Road after a man in a silver Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas.

Police say the man stopped in the right lane of the feeder road and called his wife for help. His wife, along with their two small kids, drove to him with some gas.

His family waited as he started to fill up his tank, when police say a drunk driver slammed into him. The father was transported to the hospital where he died; the wife was also transported to the hospital for medical observation, police say.

The suspected drink driver was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. HPD says he will face charges for Intoxication Manslaughter.

© 2017 KHOU-TV