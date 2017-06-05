Alleged car thief kills innocent driver in La Marque crash

A man who stole a Lexus later crashed it into another driver, resulting in a fiery deadly crash, La Marque Police say. (Photo: KHOU 11)

LA MARQUE, Texas – A man stole a Lexus from a hospital and later crashed it in a fiery wreck that killed an innocent driver, La Marque Police say.

The crash happened on Highway 3 at FM 1765, closing the highway for several hours overnight.

Police say around 10 p.m. a 26-year-old man stole a Lexus from a hospital in Texas City. He made his way to La Marque where he sped through an intersection, slamming into a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The vehicles caught fire, and the driver of the pickup died at the scene.

Somehow the suspect survived the crash but was taken to UTMB in Galveston in unknown condition. Police say while there was a child seat spotted in the debris, no kids or other victims were involved in the incident.

Police say the crash and the earlier car theft are still under investigation. It’s possible the owner of the Lexus was hurt in the earlier carjacking.

