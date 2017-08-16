KHOU
Alleged arsonist wanted in Pearland

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:51 AM. CDT August 16, 2017

PEARLAND, Texas -- The Pearland Fire Marshal’s Office released surveillance photos Wednesday of a suspect wanted in a vehicle fire at a gas station.

The fire happened July 31 at the Valero Corner Store in the 2100 block of N. Main.

The photos show the suspect was wearing dark clothes and a gas mask.

Pearland is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the arsonist.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pearland Fire Marshal at 281-997-4650.

