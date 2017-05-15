Accused killer on the run, victim's family pleads for tips

Jonathan Green (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A murder suspect is on the run after officials say he cut off his ankle monitor.

The murder victim’s mother says a piece of her family also died. She’s now begging for the public’s help tracking down the suspect.

“On March 21, 2016, I received a phone call around 4 p.m.,” said Liz Vaughn-Henderson.

She’ll never forget learning of her 20 year-old son Jehlan Vaughn’s death.

“That shook my world,” Liz Vaughn-Henderson said.

Jehlan Vaughn was a self-taught hip hop performer. He was inspired by Chris Brown and determined to make it big.

“You killed my baby’s dreams, and I’m not okay with that,” Liz Vaughn-Henderson said.

Houston police say Jehlan Vaughn-Henderson was shot and killed inside his girlfriend’s apartment at a complex on Old Farm Road. They charged 21-year-old Jonathan Green with murder two months later, thanks to the testimony of two witnesses.

The motive remain unclear as are Green’s current whereabouts. Officials say his ankle monitor was removed.

“The ankle monitor should keep most people where they need to be,” said assistant district attorney Jennifer Meriwether. “But unfortunately, it doesn’t always work, because it’s just a piece of plastic they’re cutting.”

Green skipped town while out on a $50,000 bond.

“When he killed my son, he killed part of me,” Liz Vaughn-Meriwether said.

Jehlan Vaughn-Henderson’s family joined Crime-Stoppers in pleading for the public’s help. His mother reminded any tipster that information can be submitted anonymously.

“Your gesture will be loud and clear that justice will and can prevail over evil,” Liz Vaughn-Henderson said.

The DA’s office could not immediately provide details on how often defendants remove their ankle monitors. But it does mean additional charges when and if Jonathan Green is caught.

Anyone with information should call (713)-222-TIPS.

