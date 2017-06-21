Accused child abuser makes court appearance

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical Storm Cindy update from Houston & New Orleans
-
4 killed in fiery crash on Highway 290 in Waller County
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
Houston & Tropical Storm Cindy forecast update - 4:45 a.m. Wednesday
-
Turbulence injures United passengers
-
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
-
Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting of 10-month-old boy
-
Police: Man shot dead in parking lot in Stafford
-
3 men rescued from Gulf when boat capsizes
-
Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy
More Stories
-
Tropical storm warning for Harris, Galveston,…Jun 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
Pilot ejects from F-16 at Ellington AirportJun 21, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
-
Houston City Council votes to join lawsuits against SB 4Jun 21, 2017, 10:59 a.m.