Abusive caregiver on the run

Memorial Village police are now looking for that caregiver, 54-year-old Brenda Floyd, who is wanted for assault with bodily injury on the elderly/disabled. A webcam showed Floyd repeatedly hitting Dorothy Bratten, who has Alzheimer's and can't speak for h

KHOU 6:32 PM. CST January 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories