A photojournalist's first-hand take of officer-involved shooting scene in SW Houston

HOUSTON- KHOU 11 Photojournalist Steve Barnes had a first-hand look at the scene where two police officers were shot in a southwest Houston neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

"Officers were on foot, on bicycles," said Barnes. "Dogs were going in and out of backyards."

Barnes was the first photojournalist to arrive at the scene around noon, prior to any shots being fired.

Upon his arrival, he said there already were already officers surrounding the neighborhood and blocking out streets.

Barnes was standing on the corner of Covent Garden Street getting footage of officers in the neighborhood. It was when they entered a backyard on the corner of Shelwick Drive that they heard gunshots.

“No one thought there were shots because initially we just heard some banging going on," said Barnes. "And then all of a sudden a second flurry was heard.”

Barnes said officers responded immediately, running towards the inner portion of the subdivision. He said the shots were only about four or five houses from where he was standing.

“When you heard first flurry of shots you wanted to duck, but you didn’t know which way to go," said Barnes.

Barnes has been with the station for more than three decades; he has covered many shooting scenes.

He described the officers response as one "without hesitation."

"As soon as those shots were fired heads came up and instantly they were running," said Barnes. "They went directly toward the shots and they went there fast."

