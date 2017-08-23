9 kids removed from Spring home, parents accused of child endangerment

SPRING, Texas- A mother and father have been arrested and charged for alleged child endangerment after nine children were removed from their home in Spring on Wednesday.

According to Montgomery County Precinct 3, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home located in the 1600 block of Julia Park Lane after receiving several reports from concerned neighbors.

The neighbors told police they hadn't seen the children who live in the home for "an extended period of time."

Deputies removed nine children from the home and arrested the parents after issuing a search warrant.

The parents have been identified by authorities as Daniel and Sabrina Bell. They have been charged with Child Endangerment, and more charges are expected.

Authorities say one child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital, and the other eight are with Child Protective Services.

