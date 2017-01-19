9 arrested in undercover prostitution sting in NW Harris County

Nine individuals were arrested in an undercover operation near Cypress Creek Parkway and Kuykendahl Road and charged for offenses ranging from misdemeanor prostitution to felony possession of various controlled substances.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the operation was conducted during the second week of January near Cypress Creek Parkway and Kuykendahl Road.

The operation was focused on suppressing the supply and demand for prostitution near residential areas and in business districts of Precinct 4.

Nine individuals were arrested and charged for offenses ranging from misdemeanor prostitution to felony possession of various controlled substances.

One of the males arrested for prostitution was also wanted on nine Class C warrants. Another male was found to have an active felony robbery warrant issued in Minnesota.

During the operation, one of the males was arrested while soliciting an investigator with his 7-year-old daughter in the car with him. The child was safely returned to the mother and Child Protective Services will further investigate the living conditions of the child.

“The goal of these and similar operations is to dampen and ultimately eliminate the blatant prostitution on the streets near our neighborhoods and business districts of Harris County, Precinct 4,” Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

