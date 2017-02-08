9 arrested in robbery at Spring AT&T store

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

SPRING, Texas – A sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time to help stop a robbery involving several suspects at an AT&T store in Spring.

Authorities say the deputy spotted the nine suspects trying to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise at the store, on Louetta at Kuykendahl, while it was still open late Wednesday.

Deputies managed to catch several suspects inside the store, and a K-9 helped track down others who ran off.

There were no reports of injuries.

