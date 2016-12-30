Air 11 over the scene of a deputy-involved shooting near Pearland. in Brazoria County.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have identified the woman who was shot and killed during a deputy-involved shooting in Brazoria County earlier this week.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Department, woman has been identified as 71-year-old Judy Boardman Hundley.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to calls of a suspicious person with a gun shortly after 1 p.m. in the parking area of the Summerwind Apartments, located in the 2400 block of CR 90.

Deputies say they arrived to the area and found a white female armed with a pistol. She was asked repeatedly to drop the pistol and did not adhere to commands, according to BCSD.

Police say the woman then raised her gun and pointed it in the direction of the deputies. Two officers discharged their weapons, striking the woman. The woman was reportedly unresponsive following the gunfire.

Several apartment residents were home during the incident, but there were no other injuries.

Hundley was found to be a resident at the Summerwind Apartments. Investigators said the motive for the actions of Hundley are under investigation.