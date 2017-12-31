KHOU
70 people arrested in Georgia drug bust

Michael King , WXIA 5:06 PM. CST December 31, 2017

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Police in Cartersville arrested 70 people in conjunction with a drug investigation early Sunday morning. 

Officers were responding to a shots fired call on Cain Drive at 2:18 a.m., Sunday, when they discovered evidence leading to the drug investigation and arrests. 

According to Cartersville Police Lt. M.E. Betttikofer, the police investigation is presently ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available. 

