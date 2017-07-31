HCSO: 60-year-old woman fatally shot armed home intruder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are on a scene in northwest Harris County where a woman reportedly shot at two armed men who entered her home through an open garage door.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 60-year-old woman told deputies she was home alone around 11:30 a.m. when two armed men entered the house in the 20000 block of Fort Bowie Ct. Deputies say the woman got her handgun and shot several times at the men.

One man was fatally shot and was found dead in the front yard. A gun was found on him.

Deputies say a second man jumped a fence and is still missing.

The woman is reportedly giving a statement to police and it is unclear if she will be charged. She was not hurt during the incident.

