5-year-old killed in quadruple shooting in SW Houston

4 shot at apartment complex in Gulfton area (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A 5-year-old girl was killed in southwest Houston in a quadruple shooting, police say.

It happened at an apartment complex at Gulfton and Westward.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department say all four victims were enjoying a quiet night outside the complex when two men came up and opened fire on them.

“My understanding was they were just sitting outside, enjoying a couple of beers, and just talking,” said Detective Keith Lovelace, HPD.

One man died at the scene. The girl was shot in the head and taken to the hospital where she later died. Her mother and a man were in critical condition and were taken to the hospital.

Right now police aren’t sure about the motive behind the shooting, and they are still looking for the suspects. The suspects are described to be two Hispanic males in their mid-twenties.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

